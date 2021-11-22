STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: MSRTC stir enters 26th day, less than 7,000 of 92,000 staffers attend work

The 6,943 employees comprised 4775 administrative staffers, 1725 workshop workers and 163 conductors, an official said.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

MSRTC Stir

MSRTC (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The strike by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation staffers demanding merger of the undertaking with the state government continued for the 26th day on Monday, with only a paltry 6,943 of 92,266 employees attending work.

The 6,943 employees comprised 4775 administrative staffers, 1725 workshop workers and 163 conductors, an official said.

The stir started on October 28 but intensified on November 9 when all 250 depots of MSRTC stopped operations.

The strike continues despite the MSRTC management issuing notices to 2,632 daily wage staff, terminating the service of 526 employees and suspending another 2,937.

A merger of MSRTC with the state government will give staffers better salaries and greater job security, though government representatives have routinely said they can discuss all issues with the striking workers except merger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra MSRTC MSRTC Stir
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp