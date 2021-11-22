STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Bangladeshi tourists stray into India, sent back: BSF

Two Bangladeshi tourists who strayed into India were sent back by the BSF on Monday as a goodwill gesture, officials said.

Published: 22nd November 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

BSF

BSF (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Two Bangladeshi tourists who strayed into India were sent back by the BSF on Monday as a goodwill gesture, officials said.

They inadvertently entered Indian territory in the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on November 20, a BSF spokesperson said.

They were identified as Md Akhter Ujjaman (43) of Mukhtir Kasandi village in Chandpur district and Md Amirul Islam (18) of Raipur village in the Netrakona district, he said.

They were handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) as a goodwill gesture, he added.

"The BSF always adopts a humanitarian approach in cases of inadvertent crossing and minors. Both the border guarding forces have developed an understanding on such subjects, and these issues are amicably resolved to strengthen the existing relationship and to enhance mutual trust between the two neighbouring countries," the BSF said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF India Bangladesh Tourists
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp