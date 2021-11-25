Agri laws: Farmers reach Delhi's Tikri and Singhu borders in numbers ahead of protest's anniversary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the first anniversary of the anti-farm law agitation on Friday, farmers from across Punjab and Haryana returned to Tikri and Singhu borders with Delhi in huge numbers to mark the occasion and also to participate in the protests during Parliament’s winter session.

While the farmers carried sweets to celebrate the repeal of the farm laws, they have come prepared for a long haul, with tractor trolleys converted into small rooms by using tarpaulins, and stocking with grocery and woollens.

The Delhi Police on Thursday said security arrangements had been beefed up at the city's borders. The farmers are ready to stay put at the borders as long as directed by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in order to put pressure on the government over other demands like legal guarantee for MSP.

"We have all the facilities in our tractor trolleys to tackle cold conditions, just like we had done last winters," said farmer Pritpal Singh. A big tent is being put up at Pakora Chowk of Tikri border for the main function. Another main stage has been erected at Singhu border. Farm unions also launched campaigns on social media.

Besides coming on their tractor trolleys from Moga, Bathinda, Faridkot, Sangrur and Amritsar, the farmers are also reaching the two border points in cars and boarding trains with Sonipat. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal Group), Punjab, general secretary Omkar Singh said: "Most farmers have sown wheat by now. They have reached in large numbers at Singhu and Tikri borders to mark the first anniversary on November 26. We have set up three committees to make arrangement for langar (community kitchen)."

Farmers from Haryana are also gathering at the two borders. "We will continue to protest till our other demands are met," said farmer leader Inderjeet Singh. "From every village from Punjab, between 50 and 500 farmers have gone to Delhi borders. We are expecting a gathering of one lakh farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states at Tikri border," said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan).

The SKM said that on its call to mark one year of the movement with massive protests at Delhi borders, state capitals and district headquarters, farmers and workers were responding in huge numbers. In states which are far away from Delhi, preparations are underway to mark the event with rallies, dharnas and other programmes.

In Karnataka, farmers will block important highways. In Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, protests will be organised in all district headquarters jointly with trade unions. Tractor rallies will be held in Raipur and Ranchi. In West Bengal, a rally is planned in Kolkata. A meeting of SKM will be held on November 27 at Singhu Morcha to decide the future course of action.