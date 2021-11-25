STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP screening panel for ticket allocation in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand unit of the saffron party has already hired a private agency to conduct a ‘confidential survey’ to get ground report of all 70 Assesmbly constituencies.

Published: 25th November 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representatational image of BJP flags. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The BJP will form a ‘screening committee’ this week to finalise ticket distribution for assembly elections in Uttarakhand. According to party insiders, at least two dozen new faces are likely to be fielded.

“The party leadership is facing pressure to increase ticket representation for women as well as youth. However, experienced senior leaders whose electoral victory is certain sorted will be trusted with the ticket again,” said a party leader.

BJP central leaders, including election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi, national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and others are in Dehradun for past two days to meet state leaders, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state party president Madan Kaushik.

The Uttarakhand unit of the saffron party has already hired a private agency to conduct a ‘confidential survey’ to get ground report of all 70 Assesmbly constituencies. The results will be used in determining ticket distribution. The first and second phases of the survey have already been completed while the third and final phase, which started on October 25, is ongoing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Uttarakhand BJP
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp