BJP screening panel for ticket allocation in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The BJP will form a ‘screening committee’ this week to finalise ticket distribution for assembly elections in Uttarakhand. According to party insiders, at least two dozen new faces are likely to be fielded.

“The party leadership is facing pressure to increase ticket representation for women as well as youth. However, experienced senior leaders whose electoral victory is certain sorted will be trusted with the ticket again,” said a party leader.

BJP central leaders, including election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi, national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and others are in Dehradun for past two days to meet state leaders, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state party president Madan Kaushik.

The Uttarakhand unit of the saffron party has already hired a private agency to conduct a ‘confidential survey’ to get ground report of all 70 Assesmbly constituencies. The results will be used in determining ticket distribution. The first and second phases of the survey have already been completed while the third and final phase, which started on October 25, is ongoing.