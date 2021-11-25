STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's denial of airport in Firozabad cost it a share in glory: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said this in a tweet he posted just hours before PM Narendra Modi was to lay the foundation stone of the Jewar International Airport.

Published: 25th November 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the BJP's refusal to his government's proposal to build an airport in Firozabad cost the region a share in glory with Jewar International Airport.

Yadav said this in a tweet he posted just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to lay the foundation stone of the Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida.

He punned on the name ‘jewar' (meaning ‘jewellery') and said had an airport came up there, Firozabad - known for its bangles -- too would have joined in contributing to UP's progress.

"Had BJP government at center not denied permission for an airport in Firozabad as proposed by the SP government, today ‘bangles' too would have joined ‘jewar' and completed the ornamental progress of Uttar Pradesh," Yadav wrote in a Hindi tweet.

In another tweet he posted after the foundation laying ceremony, the former chief minister attacked BJP yet again writing, what is being built today (referring to the airport), will be put on sale tomorrow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Akhilesh Yadav Firozabad
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp