CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha elected to top Interpol panel

CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha was on Thursday elected as a delegate from Asia to the executive committee of the INTERPOL.

Published: 25th November 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Interpol

Interpol (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha was on Thursday elected as a delegate for Asia on the executive committee of the Interpol, capping an "intense" and "well-coordinated" campaign across the world by India, official sources said.

The elections for various positions for the top panel were held were at the ongoing 89th Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul.

"This was a tough election with India running against four other contestants from China, Singapore, Republic of Korea and Jordan for two posts, said a source.

The Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation) brings together police forces from around 190 countries and has emerged as a vital body for tackling the rising spectre of trans-national crimes and terrorism.

The sources said crucial support of friendly countries was sought during bilateral engagements at different levels and Indian embassies and high commissions across the world regularly followed up the matter with their host governments.

Ambassadors and high commissioners in Delhi were similarly reached out to, they said.

"Today's victory is the result of an intense and well-coordinated election campaign across the world," the source said.

The Indian ambassador in Turkey camped in Istanbul for the last few days and held on-the-ground bilateral meetings with delegations in his efforts to gain support for the Indian candidate, the sources said.

They said India will continue to actively contribute to Interpol's aims and objectives and to enhance its effectiveness through professional competence and experience.

