Samajwadi Party promises Rs 25 lakh to kin of farmers who died in stir

Published: 25th November 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In a major announcement ahead of the 2022 electoral battle, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday promised a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of farmers who lost their lives during the protests against the three agriculture laws.

The announcement was made by the SP chief through a Twitter post wherein he said: “The life of a farmer is priceless because he grows ‘food’ for the lives of ‘others’. We promise that in 2022, as soon as the Samajwadi Party comes to power, the martyrs of the farmers’ movement will be given a ‘Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi’ of Rs 25 lakh.”

Akhilesh’s announcement is seen by a section of political pundits as an attempt to keep the issue alive. 
Meanwhile, speculations of an alliance were rife as AAP leader Sanjay Singh met the SP chief here on Wednesday. The meeting fuelled a buzz about some kind of understanding between the two parties regarding some seats in the NCR region.

Both the camps, however, termed the meeting a “courtesy call”. Sanjay Singh later denied any alliance talk but said both the parties aimed at uprooting the BJP from the state. He said they discussed a range of issues including the elections. In another development, Akhilesh has sealed a pre-poll pact with the Jayant Chudhary-led RLD for Jat-dominated western UP. However, in the last three polls, the RLD had failed to make any big gains.

