Sikhs for Justice links? Channi-led Punjab government gets flak for appointment

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has landed in a new controversy over the appointment of Balwinder Singh Kotlabama as chairman of Punjab Genco Limited, which comes under the Department of New and Renewable Sources of Energy.

Kotlabama is the brother of Avtar Singh Pannu, an office-bearer of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned pro-Khalistan organisation. It is learnt that Pannu is the SFJ general secretary in the US and the number two in the outfit after Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

The Akali Dal and the BJP have hit out at the Charanjit Singh Channi government, terming the appointment “terror appeasement”. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the CM should answer to the people. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said it was reprehensible the way Congress government has been buckling under pressure of anti-national forces.

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, however, defended the appointment and said, “He and his brother have no connection. Kotlabama is a staunch Congressman. He is my right hand.”