Uttarakhand: Announcement on repealing Char Dham law likely soon

The priests are planning to mark November 27 a ‘Black Day’ as on the same date in year 2019 the state cabinet had approved the law.

Published: 25th November 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to announce the scrapping of the controversial Char Dham Devsthanam Board Act soon, said sources within the state government. 
The development comes a day after the Char Dham priests performed a ‘Shirshasana’ in protest against the law which was passed in Uttarakhand Assembly while Trivendra Singh Rawat was the CM of the hill state. 

“The announcement is likely to be made soon by the chief minister himself. After the Centre decided to scrap the farm laws, pressure to repeal the Char Dham law has increased on the state government. Priests have also got a boost and intensified their agitation,” said a source. 

On Tuesday the priests performed ‘Shirshasana’ outside a cabinet minister’s official residence in Dehradun against the law to manage the affairs the four shrines and 51 other affiliated temples.  The priests are planning to mark November 27 a ‘Black Day’ as on the same date in year 2019 the state cabinet had approved the law. They are also planning to organise an ‘Akrosh Rally’ against the law on the same day.

