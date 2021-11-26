STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need to constantly evolve tactics, techniques, procedure to fight future wars: Army chief

Published: 26th November 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Army chief General M M Naravane on Friday emphasised the need to constantly evolve tactics, techniques and procedure to fight future wars as well as capability enhancement in manned and unmanned systems.

He was in Jaisalmer to observe and review military exercise 'Dakshin Shakti'.

Naravane also complimented the participants for the high state of readiness and operational preparedness, and exhorted them to continue their vigil for the security of the nation.

"There is a need to constantly evolve tactics, techniques and procedure to fight future wars as well as capability enhancement in manned and unmanned systems," he said in a statement.

The Dakshin Shakti was conducted by the Southern Command of Indian Army with an aim to ensure integrated application of forces in multidomain operations and upholding the nation's military aims over the entire spectrum of conflict.

"During the past one week, units and formations of the Indian Army practiced tactical and operational manoeuvres by its infantry, mechanised formations and airborne troops in a fluid battlefield environment, operationalising future technologies.

"This was effected by exploiting versatile and indigenous airborne platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter (Weapon System Integrated), Swarm Drones and enmeshing Artificial Intelligence to provide a cohesive operational and intelligence picture amalgamated within the Intelligence, Surveillance and Recce (ISR) Architecture," the statement added.

The Army chief commended the Southern Command for fielding and exploiting the capabilities of indigenous equipment inducted as part of the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative.

