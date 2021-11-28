Country will disintegrate if Hindus grow weaker in number, power: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: “Bharat (India) and Hindu cannot be separate. If Bharat (India) wants to remain as Bharat (India) then Bharat (India) will have to remain Hindu and if Hindu wants to remain as Hindu, then Bharat (India) will have to be kept Akhand (undivided),” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Addressing an event to mark the completion of 50 years of the Swadesh newspaper group in Gwalior on Saturday evening, the RSS chief said the country will disintegrate whenever Hindu will become weak in power and numbers.

“Why did (Bharat) India disintegrate or why did Pakistan happen. The Hindus there became weak in power first and then in numbers, which is why Pakistan became Pakistan and not Hindustan or Bharat. The same land was the birthplace of Vedas and also the place where Sanskrit Vyakran evolved. Even Sindhu from which the word Hindu originated is there (in modern Pakistan). But still, when the country was partitioned, the land which became Pakistan didn’t wish to be named as Bharat or Hindustan,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat’s linking of the creation of Pakistan with the weakening of Hindus, came just two days after he, during a book launch event in Noida (UP) targeted those, who talk about dividing India, saying that India had a major setback at the time of Partition that cannot be forgotten and will never be repeated.

At the Gwalior event on Saturday evening, where MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was among those present, the RSS chief while cautioning about the decline in the numbers and power of Hindus, said in all such parts of the country, there is rising instability, a threat to unity and integration as well as major social and economic problems.