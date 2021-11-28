STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Help oil firms with funds to curb inflation, don't pressure public: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Centre

The Union government instead increased cess, special and additional excise duty, which is kept by it, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said.

Published: 28th November 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded from the Centre to give a grant to oil companies to address their financial needs instead of letting fuel prices increase, which puts pressure on the public.

The Rajashan CM also accused the Centre of weakening the states financially, saying it reduced on fuel the basic excise duty, from which they get their share.

The Union government instead increased cess, special and additional excise duty, which is kept by it, he said.

Gehlot said inflation has shaken people across the country and there is a need to curb it.

The Centre should assure people that fuel prices will not be increased for a effective check on inflation, he said while accusing the Centre of weakening the federal structure.

"They are not able to understand the federal structure. They are weakening the states financially. When the states are strong, the country will be strong. The financial management of states is getting disturbed," Gehlot told reporters here.

He said all this is happening due to wrong policies of the Centre.

The Centre should give a grant to oil companies, instead of putting pressure on the public, Gehlot said.

The CM said the Centre reduced petrol and diesel prices in view of the Assembly elections in five states and people understand it.

"When they can reduce the rates due to elections, then why cannot they assure the country that the prices will not be increased further," he asked.

Gehlot said the Congress will be holding a massive rally in New Delhi on the issue of inflation, in which a large number of party men from the state will participate.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said around 50,000 party workers from Rajasthan will participate in the rally.

He said the BJP came to power by making false promises and made the life of the common man miserable.

TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
