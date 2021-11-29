Kolkata Diary

Pranab Mondal By

Park Street flyover to be shut for integrity test

The Park Street flyover in Kolkata will be shut to traffic from 10 pm on December 3 to 6 am on December 6 for a load test for the structure. Senior officials of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC), the wing responsible for the maintenance of the flyover, has informed police that personnel and machinery will move in from the morning of December 3 and the test will begin that night. On December 4 and 5, engineers will conduct a series of tests on the 1.3 km flyover before it is opened to traffic. The Park Street flyover will be the first among five flyovers, which HRBC maintains, that will undergo load tests over the next month and a half.

App-based ambulance service launched in city

A mobile application promising residents of Kolkata ambulances of various types just like they book a cab has been launched in the city. AmbiPalm, the app developed by a Hyderabad-headquartered ambulance aggregator, can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Those looking for an ambulance have to type the destination. The app will show a price for the service. Agreeing to the price will allow one to book the ambulance. The aggregator has tied up with 80 ambulance providers in the state with a fleet of 1,200 ambulances. Three types of ambulances will be available for hiring—basic life support, advanced life support and patient transport services. Kolkata has a dearth of well-equipped ambulances, said a doctor of a private hospital.

Corporation’s home vaccination for bedridden

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started home vaccination for ailing and bedridden persons who are physically unable to go to vaccination centres. Families of the bedridden persons have to ensure the presence of a doctor at their home for at least 30 minutes after the vaccine is administered in case of any adverse reaction following the vaccination. The families of such people must also obtain a doctor’s certificate stating the ailments and that the person will not be able to go to a vaccination centre. So far, the KMC has jabbed close to 70 ailing and bedridden people, said an official of the civic body.

Breathalyser tests on cyclists soon

Kolkata police will conduct a breathalyser test on bicyclists from now onwards to reduce possibilities of road accidents involving cyclists in an intoxicated state. At least 13 accidents involving bicycles have been reported in the last one month, including three deaths. All 25 traffic guards across the city have been instructed to start the drive from this weekend and prosecute bicyclists if found riding in a state of intoxication. Till now the police had been conducting alcohol tests only on motorists and prosecuting offenders under the section of Motor Vehicles Act and IPC dealing with public nuisance.

