Over 123 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 123 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. On Monday, more than 70 lakh (70,85,126) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

