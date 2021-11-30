STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Create portal for Covid death compensation: SC

The Solicitor General told the bench, “In Gujarat, 10,000 deaths have been reported on the portal. We have started making payment in direct benefit transfer mode.”

Published: 30th November 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 08:41 AM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Expressing concern over the slow pace of distribution of ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the families of Covid-19 victims, the Supreme Court on Monday said an online portal should be created and the amount should be given without any hassle.

Taking into consideration the Centre’s affidavit on Covid claims, Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna noted that in Kerala, 38,737 deaths were recorded and 6,116 claim forms were received, but amount disbursed is nil, due to lack of clarity on next of kin. In Maharashtra, 1,40,807 deaths were recorded and amount disbursed was nil, due to non release of the web application. 

The bench pointed out to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that in Haryana, 10,053 Covid deaths were recorded but only 1,800 claim forms were received. In Karnataka, there were 38,182 deaths and only 14,237 forms were received. 

The Solicitor General told the bench, “In Gujarat, 10,000 deaths have been reported on the portal. We have started making payment in direct benefit transfer mode.” 

The top court directed all states to furnish to the Centre the particulars related to the claims and disbursal of Covid compensation.

It suggested that a uniform and simplified process could be adopted across the country, for registration of claims and disbursal of compensation.

