STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea seeking ban on Salman Khurshid's book

The court found that the petitioner had even not made the author of the book and publication house a party in the petition.

Published: 30th November 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to Centre and Delhi Government to stop the publication, circulation, and sale of the book written by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, namely, "Sunrise Over Ayodhya" for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Hindus.

The court found that the petitioner had even not made the author of the book and publication house a party in the petition.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid is embroiled in a controversy for "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times."

Khurshid's new book explores the Supreme Court's landmark judgment on the Ayodhya dispute. The senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Salman Khurshid ISIS Congress Boko Haram Hindutva
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp