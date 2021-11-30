Mumbai Diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Message to north Indian voters ahead of BMC polls

The BJP’s decision to nominate Rajhans Singh as MLC is a bigger message to north Indian voters that the saffron party cares for them ahead of the crucial BMC election. Singh was elected unopposed to the council. This is also another clear message to senior north Indian leader Kripa Shankar Singh that the party is looking for a fresh face which is not tainted. Rajhans Singh, who started his career as a BMC corporator and was under the wing of Kripa Shankar Singh in Congress, has now expanded his base without the support of his old boss in a different party. Both of them had switched their loyalty to the saffron camp.

BJP central leadership unhappy with state unit

The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is unhappy with its Maharashtra unit. It seems to have lost hope in the state unit’s leadership and has decided to concentrate its energies on other states to compensate the losses in Maharashtra. BJP leaders in Delhi told their Maharashtra BJP office-bearers that they are neither able to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government nor whip up anti-government sentiments despite all resources at their command. The central leadership is learnt to have expressed its displeasure during a recent meeting in Delhi, saying, “Aapse na ho payega” (You won’t be able to do it). They seem to have started looking for fresh faces who can give new a lease of life and energy to the party in the state.

State BJP to promote Marathas within party

The BJP in Maharashtra is trying a different approach to stem erosion in its support base. In the power structure of RSS-BJP, the OBCs are often at the upper layer, while second-most prominence is given to Brahmins and third priority to dominant caste of a state. However, in the Fadnavis government, Brahmins were on top, Marathas second and OBCs at third layer. Now, the saffron party has decided to uplift Maratha leaders within the party by elevating them in the hierarchy. The appointment of Vinod Tawade as national general secretary of the party is part of this reorganisation.

MVA’s 2 years in power and Ajit Pawar’s silence

On the eve of completing two years in power in Maharashtra, most leaders of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi shared their experiences of how, despite having divergent ideologies, they formed the government. However, one man hasn’t uttered a word over the high-voltage drama that transpired during the government formation. That is Deputy Chief Minister and NCP second in command Ajit Pawar. He hasn’t clarified whether his early morning oath-taking with Devendra Fadnavis was with the permission of his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar or not. The mystery is still there, but Ajit Pawar has said he will speak on the issue at the right time.

