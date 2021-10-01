STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
89.67 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in country: Health Ministry

More than 62 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday.

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

Representational Image. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 89.67 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 and continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

The country-wide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

