STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Antilia bomb scare case: Accused bookie seeks bail, says not connected to incident

Gaur, an alleged cricket bookie, was arrested in March by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, which was investigating the case before it was taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Published: 01st October 2021 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

Representational image of National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cricket bookie Naresh Gaur, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, on Friday moved a bail plea before a special NIA court saying he has no connection with the crime and has been booked merely on the basis of "surmises and conjectures".

Gaur, an alleged cricket bookie, was arrested in March by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, which was investigating the case before it was taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

As per the probe agency, his role is allegedly procuring SIM cards for prime accused Sachin Waze.

Gaur, in his bail application, claimed there is no shred of evidence to show he was part of any conspiracy, adding he had no knowledge of why the SIMs were procured by Waze.

He claimed he had been made a scapegoat by the agency on the behest of Waze.

His plea will be heard on October 13.

Meanwhile, former police official Pradeep Sharma, also arrested in the case and in jail presently, has moved pleas seeking transfer from Taloja jail to Thane prison and home food.

Sharma's application has been kept for hearing on October 6.

An explosives-laden vehicle was found near Antilia, the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, on February 25 this year, and businessman Mansukh Hiran, who claimed the vehicle was stolen from him was found dead in Thane on March 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naresh Gaur Antilia bomb scare Mansukh Hiran National Investigation Agency
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp