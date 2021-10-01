STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Australia says looking forward to welcoming Indian students after Covishield approval

Australia had imposed very strict travel restrictions on people travelling in and out of the country.

Published: 01st October 2021 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield

A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Australia on Friday said it was looking forward to welcoming Indian students after its top medical regulator approved the Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India for incoming international travellers.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office said the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has advised that Coronavac (Sinovac) and Covishield should be considered as "recognised vaccines" for the purpose of determining incoming international travellers as being appropriately vaccinated against COVID-19.

During a media interaction, visiting Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said it is a wonderful news that his Prime Minister has announced that the international border will be reopening.

"It means that the pathway for our Indian international students to return to Australia is there again and with semester one starting in February, March next year, those international students will be able to start returning towards the end of this year and the beginning of next year," he said.

Australia had imposed very strict travel restrictions on people travelling in and out of the country.

To a query regarding approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Tehan said: "I think it's still before the World Health Organization, as I understand it. So obviously there's that step that needs the approval process, and then our Therapeutic Goods Administration will look at it."

The Australian PMO said the government will finalise in the coming weeks the processes for people to be able to show their vaccination status if they have had a TGA recognised vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield Serum Institute of India Scott Morrison'
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp