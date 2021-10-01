STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengaluru Metro construction: DULT permits company buses to ply on bus lane on outer ring road

This follows a suggestion made by the Outer Ring Road Companies Association to the Directorate to ease congestion here.

Published: 01st October 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

File pic of Outer Ring Road where Bangalore Metro has begun construction work.

File pic of Outer Ring Road where Bangalore Metro has begun construction work.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In light of the congestion on the Outer Ring Road due to the ongoing Metro construction from Central Silk Board to Lowry Junction, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has given the green signal for company buses and shuttle buses to operate on the Priority Bus Lane. 

This follows a suggestion made by the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) to the Directorate to ease congestion here.

A communication from DULT Commissioner V Manjula to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on September 27 has given the permission. This is part of the traffic movement plan being put in place in the area, the letter said. 

“The company buses/shuttles should be asked to display the company name and logo visibly for enabling enforcements.” the letter further read.

Krishna Kumar Gowda, Operations Manager, ORRCA was thankful that DULT had accepted its recommendation. 

“This move will save time through transit to and from work for the employees and could result in employees opting to use company-provided transport instead of personal vehicles which in turn will reduce the number of vehicles on road,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Silk Board to Lowry Junction
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp