Bengaluru Metro construction: DULT permits company buses to ply on bus lane on outer ring road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In light of the congestion on the Outer Ring Road due to the ongoing Metro construction from Central Silk Board to Lowry Junction, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has given the green signal for company buses and shuttle buses to operate on the Priority Bus Lane.

This follows a suggestion made by the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) to the Directorate to ease congestion here.

A communication from DULT Commissioner V Manjula to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on September 27 has given the permission. This is part of the traffic movement plan being put in place in the area, the letter said.

“The company buses/shuttles should be asked to display the company name and logo visibly for enabling enforcements.” the letter further read.

Krishna Kumar Gowda, Operations Manager, ORRCA was thankful that DULT had accepted its recommendation.

“This move will save time through transit to and from work for the employees and could result in employees opting to use company-provided transport instead of personal vehicles which in turn will reduce the number of vehicles on road,” he said.