STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court asks Anil Deshmukh to appear before it, says he ignored ED summons willfully

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar Deshmukh `issued process' against Deshmukh under IPC section 174.

Published: 01st October 2021 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A court here on Friday asked former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before it on November 16, saying that he willfully ignored summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar Deshmukh `issued process' against Deshmukh under IPC section 174.

The ED's summonses were received by Deshmukh in person, or by his daughter or advocate on his behalf, the court noted.

The ED issued the summonses under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA), but the "accused (Deshmukh) however willfully neglected and failed to appear before the complainant and has thus committed an offense under section 174 of the Indian Penal Code," the magistrate said.

The ED moved the court last week seeking action against Deshmukh under section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant) for failing to appear before the agency.

Offense under section 174 attracts a simple imprisonment for up to one month or fine up to Rs 5,000 or both.

The probe agency told the court that it issued summons to Deshmukh five times between June and August this year, but he did not heed them.

Deshmukh's aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde have been already arrested in the case.

The central agency, in its charge sheet, also named dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze as an accused.

But Deshmukh or his family members have not been named as accused in the charge sheet.

The ED launched a parallel probe after the CBI filed an FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year following former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's accusations.

Singh alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from city bars and hotels every month, a charge denied by the NCP leader.

Deshmukh resigned as minister subsequently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Deshmukh Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp