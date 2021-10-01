Cyclone Shaheen likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in next 12 hours

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Cyclone Shaheen is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

The department also stated that cyclone 'Shaheen' was over the Northeast Arabian Sea and its neighbourhood and lay centred at 0830 hours on Friday.

"Shaheen over northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood, lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, near 23.2°N/64.9°E. Very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. The system is moving away from the Indian coast" the IMD said in a tweet.