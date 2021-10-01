STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal settlers preparing blueprint to seize power in Assam by 2050: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published: 01st October 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that "illegal settlers" have prepared a blueprint to capture power in the state by 2050, gradually becoming a majority in different constituencies.

He also said the alleged encroachers in Gorukhuti in Darrang district, who were evicted last week in a drive for over two days that left two civilians dead, were a part of this plan to usurp control.

Sarma, however, refused to identify them as Muslims, contending that such activities were being carried out by only a segment.

"We shouldn't use the word 'Islamic' as the Assamese Muslims are not involved with them. This is the thought process of a section.

"They (encroachers) prepare a blueprint to gain majority in new constituencies in a phased manner.

Earlier, I was not the chief minister and not privy to the papers and reports (from intelligence and other agencies) on this, but now I have seen it," Sarma said at Dhemaji.

He maintained that as per intelligence reports, these "illegal settlers" were aiming at gaining majority in Sipajhar, Borkhola and Lumding Assembly constituencies by changing the demographic pattern in these areas by 2026. Gorukhuti falls under the Siphajar constituency.

"They plan to gain majority (in the state Assembly) by 2050," he claimed.

He said demographic changes took place in Batadroba, Barkhetri and Mangaldai, as observed in this year's assembly elections, following which Opposition Congress had wrested the three seats from the BJP.

The chief minister also claimed that out of the 10,000 people evicted in Gorukhuti, names of around 6,000 don't feature in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Those who have been living in Gorukhuti for a long time and have their names in the NRC, we will hold discussions with them," Sarma said.

