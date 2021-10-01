STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Army deployed in flood-affected areas of West Bengal

The Eastern Command further informed that the Indian army has rescued at least 91 people since yesterday.

Hand-pulled rickshaw drivers wait for passengers on a waterlogged road after overnight rains, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The Indian Army has been deployed in the flood-affected areas in West Bengal including Asansol, Durgapur, Howrah, Hooghly districts, informed the Eastern Command on Friday.

Some districts are experiencing heavy rainfall for the past 48 hours. Several areas are inundated with rainwater reaching about six to eight feet.

Earlier on Thursday, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Gujarat region. 

