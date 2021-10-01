STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha govt taking to experts about possibility of Jalyukta scheme causing floods in Marathwada: Ajit Pawar

The deputy chief minister was asked about reports on experts claiming that the flooding in Marathwada were a fall out of the Jalyukta Shivar programme.

Published: 01st October 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government was consulting experts to ascertain if the former BJP government's Jalyukta Shivar programme in the state had caused flooding in Marathwada.

Pawar was speaking to the media after a COVID-19 review meeting here.

The deputy chief minister was asked about reports on experts claiming that the flooding in Marathwada were a fall out of the Jalyukta Shivar programme.

The Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan, a pet project of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, was launched in 2014, and involved deepening and widening of streams, construction of cement and earthen stop dams, work on nullahs and digging of farm ponds.

"The work done under Jalyukta Shivar may have resulted in clogging of pipes under various bridges, causing inundation in parts of Marathwada.

"But before jumping into any conclusions, we want confirmation from experts, and based on what they say, we will decide our next move," Pawar said.

The NCP leader further said that after the CAG raised concerns about the programme, the Anti-Corruption Bureau had also initiated an inquiry earlier.

The state government has decided that henceforth, instead of pipes, box-like structures will be set up under the bridges, he said.

"These box-like structures will facilitate smooth flow of water despite presence of mud, branches etc, and prevent flooding," he said.

Talking about the compensation for farmers from flood-affected areas, Pawar said, "Nanded, Osmanabad, Latur, Hingoli, Beed and even some tehsils of Jalgaon district have been affected by the recent rainfall.

"Insurance companies have also been instructed about compensation. We are assessing the damages and will take a call on the compensation accordingly."

The state government also wants to provide immediate relief to the affected persons without waiting for panchnamas, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Jalyukta Shivar
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp