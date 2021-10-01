Maharashtra records 3,105 COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths; vaccination pace goes up in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 3,105 new coronavirus infections and 50 fatalities on Friday, the state health department said.

The caseload in the state rose to 65,53,961 and death toll reached 1,39,117.

With 3,164 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,74,892.

Maharashtra now has 36,371 active cases.

There are 2,42,110 people in home quarantine and 1,355 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.27 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 5,89,10,564 with 1,70,590 swab samples examined since Thursday evening.

Rural parts of Ahmednagar district reported the highest 586 new infections in the state.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported 904 new COVID-19 cases, Nashik region 718, Pune region 1,100, Kolhapur 233, Aurangabad 30, Latur 103, Akola 13 and Nagpur 14.

Mumbai and Nashik regions reported nine deaths each, Pune 19, Kolhapur eight, Latur three and Aurangabad and Nagpur regions one death each.

Mumbai witnessed 425 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 161 infections and two deaths, as per the state government's data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,53,961; new cases 3,105; death toll 1,39,117; recoveries 63,74,892; active cases 36,371; total tests 5,89,10,564.

As many as 29,51,157 COVID-19 vaccine doses, highest since the inoculation drive began, were administered in Mumbai in September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

A total of 1,23,11,541 vaccine doses have been given in the country's financial capital since January 16 this year when the nationwide campaign began, it added.

The pace of vaccination in Mumbai is the highest among cities with population of more than ten lakh, it claimed.

The city presently has 464 vaccination centers -- 325 run by the state or the civic body and 139 private ones -- it said.

In the beginning there were only 12 centres, it noted.

During the initial weeks it had to suspend vaccination on some days because of lack of doses, it said, adding that the "ability to speed up vaccination has been achieved by careful planning of both the storage capacity and the ability to administer the vaccine."

The civic body also started drive-in vaccination facility for senior citizens and door-to-door inoculation for bed-ridden people apart from organizing special camps for women, teachers and students, it said.

The civic body in Mumbai on Friday issued an order capping the number of visitors to places of worship to 50 per cent of total capacity.

It said that barring the point about places of worship, all other guidelines issued on September 24 by the Maharashtra government under its 'break the chain' initiative to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic will be applicable in the metropolis as has been laid down.

"The number of religious attendees will be limited to 50 per cent of the total capacity of those places of worship.

Full compliance of COVID-19 preventive measures will be necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation order said.

It said all COVID-19 norms like social distancing and wearing of masks must be adhered to while visiting places of worship and stringent action would be taken against violators.

The state government had, earlier, announced that places of worship would open from October 7 but had given local authorities, like collectors and civic chiefs, the right to decide on the attendance limit at such venues based on factors like size, ventilation etc.