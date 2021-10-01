STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maternity Benefit Act: SC issue notice to Centre over leave provision for adoptive mothers

A bench sought response from the Central government on the plea which said that the provision is "discriminatory and arbitrary" towards the adoptive mothers.

Published: 01st October 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

mothers, mother and child, parent

Image for representation. (Photo | pexels.com)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a PIL challenging a provision of the Maternity Benefit Act which says that adoptive mothers will be eligible for maternity leave only if they adopt children who are less than 3-months-old.

A Bench of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Krishna Murari sought response from the Central government on the plea which said that the provision is "discriminatory and arbitrary" towards the adoptive mothers.

The petitioner, Hamsaanandini Nanduri, challenged the Constitutional validity of Section 5(4) of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, as per which, a person has to be an adoptive parent to a child below three months to avail the benefit of 12 weeks maternity leave.

There is no provision for maternity leave at all for a mother adopting an orphaned, abandoned or surrendered child above the age of three months, the plea said, adding that such a distinction will lead to parents preferring to adopt newborn children as against older children.

It said that section 5(4) therefore discriminates not only between biological and adoptive mothers but also between children who are adopted.

The plea also raised objection to the period of maternity leave provided to adoptive mothers as compared to biological mothers. The adoptive mother gets 12 weeks of maternity benefit but the maternity benefit of 26 weeks is provided to biological mothers, it added.

It also highlighted that Adoption Regulations involve a minimum duration of two months for a child to be declared "legally free for adoption" in accordance with the law. Inevitably, such processes and procedures are fraught with delays, it said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maternity Benefit Act adopting mothers
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp