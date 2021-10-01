STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian in J-K

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Rakhama village in the district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said.

Published: 01st October 2021 09:41 AM

A security force personnel involved in the encounter operation in Shopian. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Rakhama village in the district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces drawing retaliation.

One militant has been killed so far, the spokesman said, adding the operation was in progress.

