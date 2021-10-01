Modi to launch Swachh Mission 2.0 today

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A year-long exercise by the urban affairs ministry and other stakeholders has gone behind the ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 (Urban) which will be rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

A senior official of the urban affairs ministry said World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other such institutions had committed funding for the cleanliness mission which has an estimated outlay of Rs 1.41 lakh crore. Under the SBM 2.0, there will be 100% toilet coverage. There will be toilets of international standard in high footfall areas under the mission, which will be implemented during next five years. Waste water treatment has been added to the mission as a new component for optimum use of water.

Along with the cleanliness mission, PM Modi will also launch 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation or AMRUT 2.0. The SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 have been designed to realise the aspiration to make all cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ‘Water Secure’, added the official. The SBM 2.0 will also focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilising the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle) and scientific processing of municipal solid waste.

AMRUT 2.0 targets water supply to all households in 4,700 urban local bodies by providing about 2.68 crore tap connections and 100% coverage of sewerage and septage in 500 AMRUT cities by providing around 2.64 crore sewer/ septage connections, which will benefit over 10.5 crore people.

Clean-up goals

Key components

100% coverage of toilet construction

Aspirational toilets in high footfall areas

Waste water treatment

Solid waste management with 100% processing

Intensified focus on phased reduction of single-use plastic

Reduction of air pollution

Features