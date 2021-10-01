NIT in ‘abode of clouds’ jumping higher in national rankings consistently

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Despite being nascent, the National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya (NIT-Meghalaya) has carved a niche for itself by consistently improving its performance.

From being ranked 100th in the engineering category in 2017 to currently holding the 59th position among around 5,000 engineering institutes in the country, the NIT-Meghalaya has earned accolades from far and wide.

It was ranked 98th in 2018, 67th in 2019, and 61st in 2020. Also among the 31 new NITs, it is placed at 14th. It was ranked 15th last year.

Prof Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal, who is the Director of NIT-Meghalaya, attributed the achievement to the concerted efforts of the faculty members, students and scholars.

“Despite being a new institute, the NIT-Meghalaya has performed consistently well in various pan-India rankings. The institute prides itself to be ranked within the top 100 institutes in the engineering category by the National Institutes Ranking Framework (NIRF) every year since its inception in 2016,” Prof Biswal said at the eighth convocation of the institute.

“More importantly, the institute has slowly but surely stamped its presence against all odds and constraints and consistently showed improvements as reflected in the NIRF’s assessment,” the NIT-Meghalaya Director said.

He said the publications by faculties and research scholars had gone up to 200. He said the institute managed to overcome the bottlenecks and constraints, including operating from a temporary campus.

“We believe once we step into our permanent campus at Sohra, probably next year, we shall be able to do much more activities and achieve more. Everybody at the NIT-Meghalaya is committed to put in his or her best efforts,” Prof Biswal said.

Sohra, widely known as Cherrapunjee, is the wettest place on earth.

Virtually addressing the faculties and the students of NIT-Meghalaya, Prof (Dr) KK Aggarwal, who is the Chairman of the National Board of Accreditation, spoke very highly of the institute.

He was confident the institute would soon blossom into a centre of excellence in education and research in the fields of engineering, science, and technology. He advised the faculty and the students to be creative, stating that creativity could be a complex mental activity but is imperative to human life.

“It’s a discipline to be mastered through learning and life experiences. Creative teaching strategies can help students generate new ideas and explore areas in greater depth,” Prof Aggarwal said.

This year, the NIT-Meghalaya conferred degrees to 19 Ph.D., 34 M. Tech, 37 M.Sc, and 124 B. Tech Students.