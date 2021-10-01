STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIT in ‘abode of clouds’ jumping higher in national rankings consistently

It was ranked 98th in 2018, 67th in 2019, and 61st in 2020. Also among the 31 new NITs, it is placed at 14th. It was ranked 15th last year.

Published: 01st October 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Prof Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal, who is the Director of NIT-Meghalaya, attributed the achievement to the concerted efforts of the faculty members, students and scholars.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Despite being nascent, the National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya (NIT-Meghalaya) has carved a niche for itself by consistently improving its performance.

From being ranked 100th in the engineering category in 2017 to currently holding the 59th position among around 5,000 engineering institutes in the country, the NIT-Meghalaya has earned accolades from far and wide.

It was ranked 98th in 2018, 67th in 2019, and 61st in 2020. Also among the 31 new NITs, it is placed at 14th. It was ranked 15th last year.

Prof Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal, who is the Director of NIT-Meghalaya, attributed the achievement to the concerted efforts of the faculty members, students and scholars.

“Despite being a new institute, the NIT-Meghalaya has performed consistently well in various pan-India rankings. The institute prides itself to be ranked within the top 100 institutes in the engineering category by the National Institutes Ranking Framework (NIRF) every year since its inception in 2016,” Prof Biswal said at the eighth convocation of the institute.

“More importantly, the institute has slowly but surely stamped its presence against all odds and constraints and consistently showed improvements as reflected in the NIRF’s assessment,” the NIT-Meghalaya Director said.

He said the publications by faculties and research scholars had gone up to 200. He said the institute managed to overcome the bottlenecks and constraints, including operating from a temporary campus.

“We believe once we step into our permanent campus at Sohra, probably next year, we shall be able to do much more activities and achieve more. Everybody at the NIT-Meghalaya is committed to put in his or her best efforts,” Prof Biswal said.

Sohra, widely known as Cherrapunjee, is the wettest place on earth.

Virtually addressing the faculties and the students of NIT-Meghalaya, Prof (Dr) KK Aggarwal, who is the Chairman of the National Board of Accreditation, spoke very highly of the institute.

He was confident the institute would soon blossom into a centre of excellence in education and research in the fields of engineering, science, and technology. He advised the faculty and the students to be creative, stating that creativity could be a complex mental activity but is imperative to human life.

“It’s a discipline to be mastered through learning and life experiences. Creative teaching strategies can help students generate new ideas and explore areas in greater depth,” Prof Aggarwal said.

This year, the NIT-Meghalaya conferred degrees to 19 Ph.D., 34 M. Tech, 37 M.Sc, and 124 B. Tech Students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIT-Meghalaya NIT rankings Prof Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal NIRF
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp