Prime facie human rights violated during Darrang eviction: Assam Human Rights Commission

The panel has asked the state's home department to inform whether an inquiry commission has been constituted to probe the incidents.

Published: 01st October 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of cops clashing with the encroachers at Dholpur in Darrang district of Assam

Screengrab of cops clashing with the encroachers at Dholpur in Darrang district of Assam. (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has held a prima facie case exists of alleged human rights violation during the recent eviction drive at Gorukhuti in Darrang district to take cognisance of the matter for inquiry.

However, before taking cognisance, the panel has asked the state's home department to inform whether an inquiry commission has been constituted to probe the incidents.

Taking up a complaint filed by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, the Commission said in its order on Thursday, “After perusing the aforesaid letter a prima facie case of violation of human rights appear to exist to take cognizance of the matter for enquiry.

” “Before taking cognizance it would be expedient to ask the Home Department to inform whether a Commission under the Commission of Enquiry Act, 1952, has been instituted to enquire into the incident that took place recently at Gorukhuti, Dholpur, in Darrang district,” it added.

The AHRC has asked the home department to inform it about the steps taken within 21 days, and said the next course of action will be decided on the basis of the response.

The complaint was filed by Saikia on September 24 alleging human rights violation during the eviction drive carried out on September 21 and 23 which had left two people dead in police firing, including a 12-year-old boy, on the second day.

Another complaint filed on the same day as Saikia's, given jointly by Nikhil Bharat Krishak Sabha, Jatiya Suraksha Mancha and Sanmeleeta Eikya Mancha, on the matter has also been taken on record by the Commission.

Comments

