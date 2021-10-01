STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven killed, 13 injured in bus-dumper collision in Madhya Pradesh

The accident took place around 8 am when the Itawa-bound bus from Gwalior collided head on with the dumper, police said.

Published: 01st October 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

The bus seen in a damaged condition after collision with a dumper truck which killed 7 people. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

BHIND: Seven persons were killed and 13 others injured after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a dumper truck near Gohad town in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 8 am when the Itawa-bound bus from Gwalior collided head on with the dumper, Additional SP Kamlesh Kharpuse said.

The mishap occurred on the national highway near Hargovindpura under the Gohad police station limits, he said.

The injured persons have been shifted to Gwalior district hospital for treatment, he added.

