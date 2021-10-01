STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh reopen for tourists post monsoon

The core area of six reserves, including the famous Kanha National Park, were opened for visitors around 6.30 am, the official said.

Published: 01st October 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of tiger.

Representational image of tiger. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Six tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh reopened for tourists on Friday after remaining closed for three months during monsoon season, a forest official said.

The core area of six reserves, including the famous Kanha National Park, were opened for visitors around 6.30 am, the official said.

"The core areas of the tiger reserves were closed during monsoon, as it is the breeding season for big cats," he said.

The pathways in the reserves become unmotorable because of rains, and the infrastructure in these parks, like grasslands, were developed for animals during this period, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of 526 big cats in the country, according to the last tiger census.

The All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018 had found the presence of 2,967 big cats in the country.

The central state is home to Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Satpura, Pench, Panna and Sanjay-Dubri tiger reserves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh MP tiger reserves MP tourism
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp