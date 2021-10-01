STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sought appointment with Speaker to submit resignation but no response from him: Supriyo

In a series of tweets, the Asansol MP claimed he has confirmed about his parting ways with the BJP and was waiting for the Speaker to give him time.

Published: 01st October 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Friday claimed that he has sought an appointment with the Lok Sabha Speaker to submit his resignation but has not heard anything from the office of Om Birla.

In a series of tweets, the Asansol MP claimed he has confirmed about his parting ways with the BJP and was waiting for the Speaker to give him time.

"Have parted ways with @BJP4India & had confirmed long before that, unlike many others who hold on to their MP seat inspite of changing Parties, I am not going to do so & shall resign as soon as Hon'ble Speaker Sir grants me his time. Attaching proof of vacating my Bunglow," he said.

The MP, who joined the TMC recently, also said his fellow Lok Sabha colleague and senior politician Saugata Roy has also requested the speaker to respond in the matter.

Supriyo, reacting to reports that claimed he had never called the Office of the Speaker for an appointment after announcing his decision to resign, tweeted a letter he wrote to Birla on September 20 seeking time.

"With due respect to the High Office of Hon'ble Speaker Shri @ombirlakota I very humble present the official letter I sent on the 20th of Sept which also bears a 'Received' acknowledgment from Hon'ble Sir's office. A separate request for the same was made by Shri @SaugataRoyMP too," Supriyo tweeted.

He also said that both he and TMC's Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien were in touch with the Speaker's office on the issue on a daily basis.

"I also personally spoke to his OSD since I had to leave for Kolkata. It's disappointing that a completely unnecessary controversy has cropped up about this," he said.

O'Brien confirmed his party colleague's version and even clarified that the letter did not have a stamp of receipt because that is not Parliament protocol.

"The protocol is that these letters are NOT stamped by the receiver. Even in Parliament. Letters are NOT stamped. Countless calls were made to the Hon. LS Speaker's office by @SaugataRoyMP and my office. And the sitting LS MP concerned also called. How long can they stall you?" O'Brien tweeted.

Sources said that the Lok Sabha Secretariat maintained that the letter sent by Suprito did not mention that he sought time to resign.

In fact, the letter tweeted by Supriyo also did not say that he wished to meet with the Speaker about his resignation.

Sources in Lok Sabha Secretariat said Lok Sabha Speaker regularly meets MPs even without prior appointments.

The Speaker's office doors are always open for MPs, they said.

The singer-turned-politician began his political career by joining the BJP in 2014 where he won the Lok Sabha elections from Asansol and repeated his performance in 2019.

Supriyo held many portfolios as the minister of state in multiple ministries till he was dropped in the first reshuffle of the Modi government in July.

Supriyo surprised many by going to Kolkata and joining the Trinamool Congress on September 18, weeks after he publicly claimed that he was quitting politics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babul Supriyo Om Birla BJP Trinamool
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp