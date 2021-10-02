STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, allows cinema halls to reopen with 50 per cent capacity



Published: 02nd October 2021 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Movie theatre, multiplex

Workers disinfecting a multiplex. (File | EPS)

By PTI

MAJULI: The Assam government on Friday extended the restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 with some relaxations such as reducing curfew duration and allowing the reopening of cinema halls with 50 per cent capacity.

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said the relaxations, which will come into immediate effect and remain imposed till further orders, have been allowed as lesser number of fresh cases are being reported.

"The night curfew will be from 10 PM to 5 AM, instead of the earlier starting time of 9 PM. Business establishments can remain open till 9 PM," he told reporters.

Cinema halls can reopen with 50 per cent capacity but only fully audience will be allowed.

Theatres can also be performed in permanent auditoriums with 50 per cent capacity, provided both artistes and viewers are fully vaccinated, he said.

As per the new guideline, a maximum of 200 fully vaccinated people can attend meetings and marriage functions inside closed spaces with the deputy commissioner's permission.

In some places of worship, 60 people have been permitted, while 40 can enter in some others, he added.

Comments

