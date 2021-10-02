Chhattisgarh: Bus carrying jawans overturned, 15 injured

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: At least 15 security personnel were injured after the bus in which they were travelling overturned near Mainpat, in Ambikapur, north Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

"The bus with 38 personnel on board was heading towards Mungeli district. So far, we have received a report of 15 jawans having sustained injuries. All of them have been admitted to a hospital. The condition of one is stated to be critical.

"The security personnel were returning from the Mainpat police training school. Further details are awaited,” said Amit Tukaram Kamble, Ambikapur district police chief.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the bus around a turning as the vehicle was moving at a speed.

Five security who sustained minor injuries were discharged after primary treatment, the SP said.