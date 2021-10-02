STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Come to India and be a part of our growth story: PM Modi to investors at Dubai Expo

Modi stressed that today's India is one of the most open countries in the world, open to learning, open to perspectives, open to innovation, open to investment.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Today's India is one of the most open countries in the world and it offers maximum growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, inviting investors to the country.

In his video message to a gathering at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Modi said India is a powerhouse of talent and is making many advances in the world of technology, research and innovation.

"Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and start-ups," he said.

Referring to the theme of India's pavilion -- 'Openness, Opportunity and Growth' -- he stressed that today's India is one of the most open countries in the world, open to learning, open to perspectives, open to innovation, open to investment.

"India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story," the prime minister said, inviting the investors.

Over the last seven years, the government of India has undertaken several reforms to boost economic growth, he said.

"We will keep doing more to continue this trend," he added.

Modi said that today, India is a land of opportunities, be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia.

"There is opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner, opportunity to progress. Come to India and explore these opportunities. India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story," he said in his brief remarks.

