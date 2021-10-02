STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa reports 79 coronavirus cases, no deaths

Published: 02nd October 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects swab sample for covid test. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 79 on Saturday to reach 1,76,594, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,317, an official said.

The state's recovery count rose by 103 to reach 1,72,463, leaving it with 814 active cases, he said.

With 4,696 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 13,62,664, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,76,594, new cases 79, death toll 3317, discharged 172463, active cases 814, samples tested till date 13,62,664.

