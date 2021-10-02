STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Governor trying to rake up a controversy': Trinamool on Dhankhar's Gandhi Jayanti message

He tagged the West Bengal chief minister to the post and said, 'To blossom democracy and human dignity there is need @MamataOfficial to contain all pervasive fear and violence.'

Published: 02nd October 2021 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary and said that "all pervasive fear and violence should be contained" for a democracy to flourish.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar also vowed to propagate the freedom fighter's principles of peace and non-violence.

"Befitting tribute to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti2021 - Resolve to practise and propagate his noble principles of peace and non-violence that are globally relevant," the governor tweeted.

He also tagged the West Bengal chief minister to the post and said, "To blossom democracy and human dignity there is need @MamataOfficial to contain all pervasive fear and violence."

Alleging that Dhankhar was "unnecessarily trying to rake up a controversy" on the occasion, TMC state spokesman Kunal Ghosh asserted that there is no fear of violence in anyone's mind.

"Everyone lives in complete peace and harmony here. It is the governor who often makes such tweets which has no link with the reality," Ghosh claimed.

During the day, Gandhi Jayanti was observed in state and central offices of the city, maintaining COVID-19 protocols.

The father of the nation's statue was garlanded in many places here, and patriotic songs played to pay homage to him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi Jayanti Jagdeep Dhankhar Trinamool
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp