STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'His noble principles are globally relevant': PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, PM Modi on Saturday said Bapu's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat. Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, PM Modi on Saturday said Bapu's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.

"Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he tweeted.

ALSO READ| 'His life will be source of inspiration': PM Modi pays tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world. Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Raj Ghat Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Jayanti
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp