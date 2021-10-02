STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Increased Chinese deployment across border matter of concern, says Indian Army chief

Gen Naravane said India had made matching deployments in its areas along the LAC and there was no way anyone would be able to behave in an aggressive manner again.

Published: 02nd October 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Army

The Chinese have built permanent habitation and are sprucing up their air force infrastructure too. (Representation Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said, on Saturday, that the increased deployment by Chinese troops across the border was a matter of concern.

"The people's Liberation Army has increased troops all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but the Indian Army is keeping a strict vigil" he said and added that things could get resolved soon with the 13th round of Corps Commanders talks.

The army chief said, "The Chinese have deployed (their forces) in considerable numbers across Eastern Ladakh and up to eastern command. There has been an increase in the deployment and it is a matter of concern for us. We are also carrying out matching developments in terms of infrastructure and deployment of troops. We are quite poised in order to meet any eventuality."

General Naravane, who is in Ladakh for his two-day visit, reposed hope that things will get resolved with talks. He also met the Commanders and the soldiers deployed in the forward areas.

The 12 round of the talks were held in August after which the troops of two countries disengaged from Gogra heights. Troops of India and China also disengaged earlier from the North and South Banks of Pangong Tso.

As reported earlier by The New Indian Express, the clashes between the two forces took place in May 2020 at Finger 4 on the North Bank of the Pangong Lake and it later spread to Hot Springs, Gogra, Galwan. There have been stand off also at Depsang and Demchok.

Reporting on the deployment, it was The New Indian Express which reported first that Indian Army did a precautionary deployment right in the beginning along the 3488 kms long LAC. Also, India has been developing its road infrastructure upto the borders areas.  The Chinese have built permanent habitation and are sprucing up their air force infrastructure too.

There are almost 60,000 troops from both sides deployed at the border. The deployment is supported by artillery, armoured, missiles and all kind of military equipment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-China standoff PLA Ladakh standoff China Indian Army
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp