Increased Chinese deployment across border matter of concern, says Indian Army chief

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said, on Saturday, that the increased deployment by Chinese troops across the border was a matter of concern.

"The people's Liberation Army has increased troops all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but the Indian Army is keeping a strict vigil" he said and added that things could get resolved soon with the 13th round of Corps Commanders talks.

The army chief said, "The Chinese have deployed (their forces) in considerable numbers across Eastern Ladakh and up to eastern command. There has been an increase in the deployment and it is a matter of concern for us. We are also carrying out matching developments in terms of infrastructure and deployment of troops. We are quite poised in order to meet any eventuality."

General Naravane, who is in Ladakh for his two-day visit, reposed hope that things will get resolved with talks. He also met the Commanders and the soldiers deployed in the forward areas.

The 12 round of the talks were held in August after which the troops of two countries disengaged from Gogra heights. Troops of India and China also disengaged earlier from the North and South Banks of Pangong Tso.

As reported earlier by The New Indian Express, the clashes between the two forces took place in May 2020 at Finger 4 on the North Bank of the Pangong Lake and it later spread to Hot Springs, Gogra, Galwan. There have been stand off also at Depsang and Demchok.

Reporting on the deployment, it was The New Indian Express which reported first that Indian Army did a precautionary deployment right in the beginning along the 3488 kms long LAC. Also, India has been developing its road infrastructure upto the borders areas. The Chinese have built permanent habitation and are sprucing up their air force infrastructure too.

There are almost 60,000 troops from both sides deployed at the border. The deployment is supported by artillery, armoured, missiles and all kind of military equipment.