Indian Army rescues 16 ITBP personnel stranded near India-China border

The ITBP personnel were patrolling in the rugged terrain of the valley when they were caught in bad weather, an Army officer said.

Published: 02nd October 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 04:57 PM

ITBP personnel during a search operation. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PITHORAGARH (Uttarakhand): Sixteen ITBP personnel stranded due to inclement weather in Kuti valley near the Sino-India border were rescued on Saturday by the Panchshul brigade of the Indian Army.

The ITBP personnel were patrolling in the rugged terrain of the valley when they were caught in bad weather, an Army officer said.

"When our troops from Panchshul brigade learned that ITBP personnel had been trapped in the tough and rugged region of Kuti valley near the India-China border, they jumped immediately into action and rescued them swiftly," Captain Kuldeep Singh of Panchshul brigade said.

