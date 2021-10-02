STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya holds 'Sanatan Dharm' meeting over demand for 'Hindu Rashtra'

Earlier this week, Mahant Acharya demanded the Centre to declare India as 'Hindu Rashtra' or else he would take 'Jal Samadhi'.

Published: 02nd October 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tapasvi Chavani seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj

Tapasvi Chavani seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

AYODHYA: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhawani on Friday held a "Hindu Sanatan Dharm" meeting was held yesterday where the representatives from 29 states came together for a discussion on 'Hindu Rashtra'.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Acharya said, "In the 'Hindu Sanatan Dharm' meeting that was held today, the representatives from 29 states came together for the discussion about the 'Hindu Rashtra'. Once I take 'Jal Samadhi', my followers will continue to become my voice, they will continue their demand and struggle until India is declared to be 'Hindu Rashtra'."

ALSO READ| Declare India as 'Hindu rashtra' or else will take samadhi: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj

Earlier this week, Mahant Acharya demanded the Centre to declare India as 'Hindu Rashtra' or else he would take 'Jal Samadhi'. "I demand that India should be declared a 'Hindu Rashtra' by Oct 2 or else I'll take Jal Samadhi in river Sarayu," he said.

Speaking further Acharya said, "If the government ignores my demands, it is fixed for me to take 'Jal Samadhi' then. Initially I was alone now more than 50 crores 'Rashtra Premi' are in our support."

Chetan Kakkad, a representative of 'Hindu Rashtra' from Punjab said, he is supporting Paramhans Acharya and his 15 lakh followers. "I am here to support Paramhans Acharya in support to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra'. There are 15 lakh influencers from 15 states in our support," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Tapasvi Chhawani Sanatan Dharm Hindu Sanatan Dharm Hindu Rashtra Jal Samadhi
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp