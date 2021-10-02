Maharashtra ATS arrest Bangladeshi man held for obtaining Indian passport fraudulently

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra has arrested a Bangladeshi national who had obtained an Indian passport by providing fraudulent documents, an official said here on Saturday.

This was the 22nd arrest in a racket unearthed by the ATS last year, he said.

Irshad Shahabuddin Shaikh (33), a resident of Noakhali in Bangladesh, was apprehended from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (ATS) Shivdeep Lande.

A racket which facilitated passports on the basis of fraudulently obtained documents was busted by the ATS last year and the agency had recently made arrests from Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai in the same case, he added.

ATS officials had got a tip-off that Shaikh was arriving from Sharjah (UAE), so a team rushed to Delhi and nabbed him as he was leaving the airport, Lande said.

He was brought to Mumbai on Saturday morning and produced before a court which remanded him in ATS custody till October 8.

Shaikh had obtained Indian identification documents in West Bengal and then obtained the passport in Mumbai, the DIG said, adding that further probe was on.