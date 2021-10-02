STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra ATS arrest Bangladeshi man held for obtaining Indian passport fraudulently

This was the 22nd arrest in a racket unearthed by the ATS last year, an official said.

Published: 02nd October 2021 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

Image of Indian passport used for representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra has arrested a Bangladeshi national who had obtained an Indian passport by providing fraudulent documents, an official said here on Saturday.

This was the 22nd arrest in a racket unearthed by the ATS last year, he said.

Irshad Shahabuddin Shaikh (33), a resident of Noakhali in Bangladesh, was apprehended from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (ATS) Shivdeep Lande.

A racket which facilitated passports on the basis of fraudulently obtained documents was busted by the ATS last year and the agency had recently made arrests from Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai in the same case, he added.

ATS officials had got a tip-off that Shaikh was arriving from Sharjah (UAE), so a team rushed to Delhi and nabbed him as he was leaving the airport, Lande said.

He was brought to Mumbai on Saturday morning and produced before a court which remanded him in ATS custody till October 8.

Shaikh had obtained Indian identification documents in West Bengal and then obtained the passport in Mumbai, the DIG said, adding that further probe was on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra ATS Indian passport FAKE PASSPORT
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp