Over 90 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

According to data shared by the ministry, of the total number of doses administered, 65,77,50,687 were first jabs and 24,65,09,123 second ones.

Published: 02nd October 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 90 crore mark with over 65 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night, it said.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 90 crore landmark milestone (90,42,59,810) today. More than 65 lakh (65,27,196) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the Union Health Ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination started from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

