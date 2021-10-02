STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police atrocity: Yogi government recommends CBI probe into death of Kanpur businessman

Till the time the CBI takes over the inquiry, the special investigating team set up for the purpose will probe the matter, transferring the case to Kanpur from Gorakhpur, the statement said.

Published: 02nd October 2021 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a late-night development, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Friday, recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the killing of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta.

The UP government formally sent its recommendation for a CBI probe into the death of a Kanpur businessman during a police raid in his hotel room in Gorakhpur three days ago. Victim Manish Gupta's widow, who had met UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday in Kanpur, had requested him for the CBI probe. Moreover, a government spokesperson also said that the state government had set up a special investigation team in Kanpur to probe into the case till the time the CBI takes over the investigation.

Meanwhile, the state government also raised the ex-gratia amount to be given to the family to Rs 40 lakh. Initially, an amount of Rs 10 lakh was announced to be given to the victim’s family as compensation but the victim’s wife had urged the CM during her meeting to raise the amount.

Assuring full justice to the victim's family, CM Yogi had said on Thursday that not a single culprit behind the killing of Manish Gupta would be spared. Assuring all help to the victim’s family, the CM had accepted all three demands put forth by the widow of deceased businessman.

While the CM had agreed to recommend a CBI probe into the incident, he had also issued immediate directives to Vice-Chairman of Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) to appoint Manish Gupta's widow Meenakshi as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) therein. Within hours of the CM leaving Kanpur, the KDA authorities had initiated the process of Meenakshi's appointment. The CM had also got the case of Manish Gupta's killing transferred from Gorakhpur to Kanpur for the convenience of family.

