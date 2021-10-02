Senior citizen killed during scuffle with burglar in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 70-year-old man was allegedly killed when he tried to resist an attempted break-in at his house in Shanti Nagar locality here, police said on Saturday. Rakesh Sharma died during a scuffle with Aftab, the alleged burglar, who broke into his house allegedly with an intent to steal his car on Friday night.

Police registered a case against Aftab under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.