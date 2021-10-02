STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Senior citizen killed during scuffle with burglar in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Rakesh Sharma died during a scuffle with Aftab, the alleged burglar, who broke into his house allegedly with an intent to steal his car on Friday night.

Published: 02nd October 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 70-year-old man was allegedly killed when he tried to resist an attempted break-in at his house in Shanti Nagar locality here, police said on Saturday. Rakesh Sharma died during a scuffle with Aftab, the alleged burglar, who broke into his house allegedly with an intent to steal his car on Friday night.

Police registered a case against Aftab under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muzaffarnagar Shanti Nagar Uttar Pradesh Senior citizen
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp