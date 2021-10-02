STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swachh 2.0 is a step towards BR Ambedkar's dream: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Babasaheb Ambedkar believed in urban development as a great means of removing inequality.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked BR Ambedkar while launching the ambitious second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Also launching the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, the PM said that Babasaheb Ambedkar believed in urban development as a great means of removing inequality and that the second phases will be an important step towards fulfilling his dreams.

"Many people from villages come to cities with an aspiration for a better life and even after getting employment, their standard of living remains in a difficult situation as compared to their lives in the villages. Babasaheb’s emphasis was on changing this situation by removing this inequality. The next phase of Swachh Bharat Mission and Amrut is an important step towards fulfilling the dreams of Babasaheb," the PM said.

While the goal of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 is to make cities completely free of garbage, Amrut 2.0 will target improved sewage and septic management, realise water-safe cities and ensure that no sewage drains run near rivers, said the prime minister.

The schemes, with an outlay of about Rs 4.4 lakh crore, will adopt 'Universal Approach' and make a move towards 'Saturation' in sanitation and water availability in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and officials said that World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other such institutions have committed funding for the two missions.

