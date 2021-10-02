STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman raped by ex-fiancee who also filmed the act in Uttar Pradesh, FIR registered

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, it is alleged that her marriage was fixed with Vikas on January 30 earlier in the year and before the marriage, she was raped.

Published: 02nd October 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 12:13 PM

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR (UTTAR PRADESH): A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her ex-fiance while he was drunk and the ordeal was also filmed on a mobile phone in Bhopa area here, police said on Saturday.

According to Circle Officer (Bhopa) DSP Girija Shanker Tripathi, a case was registered by the police against the woman's ex-fiance Vikas and three others under Sections 376, 506, 452 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. All four accused are absconding.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, it is alleged that her marriage was fixed with Vikas on January 30 earlier in the year. Before the marriage, she was taken to Mansurpur where she was raped by Vikas after giving her a spiked alcoholic drink and recorded a video of the act.

Later, he refused to marry her and the marriage was called off. The woman's parents, then, decided to get her married to another person.

Accused Vikas, his brothers Gagan and Omkar, and his brother-in-law sent the video to the woman's husband through social media in a bid to defame her. The woman's husband threw her out of the family after he got to know about the video.

